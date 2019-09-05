DGAP-DD: innogy SE english

2019. szeptember 05., csütörtök, 13:51















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


05.09.2019 / 13:49



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Hans
Last name(s): Bünting

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

innogy SE


b) LEI

52990099A8H045CKYJ64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2AADD2


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
44.72 EUR 7155.20 EUR
44.73 EUR 37573.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
44.7284 EUR 44728.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














05.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: innogy SE

Opernplatz 1

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.innogy.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



53683  05.09.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum