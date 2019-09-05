DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag AG plans conversion into European Company ("SE") with a dualistic management system
2019. szeptember 05., csütörtök, 15:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG have today decided to prepare the conversion of the company into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) with the legal title Brenntag SE by way of a change of legal form pursuant to Art. 2 para. 4 in conjunction with Art. 37 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of October 8, 2011. The dualistic management system, consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board, should also continue to exist under the SE legal form. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board remain unaffected by the new structure. The company will continue to be headquartered in Essen.
The conversion into the SE legal form requires, among other things, that the General Shareholders" Meeting of Brenntag AG approves the conversion plan and the therein contained articles of association of the future Brenntag SE. Corresponding resolution proposals are to be submitted to the General Shareholders" Meeting 2020 for approval. The effectiveness of the conversion into the SE legal form also requires that the procedure for the agreement on the employees" participation in the future Brenntag SE has been completed or terminated prior to registration. According to current planning, the employee involvement procedure is expected to be initiated in October 2019.
The legal status of the shareholders of Brenntag AG remains unaffected by the SE conversion. They will hold the same number of no-par value shares in Brenntag SE. Furthermore, the stock exchange trading of the shares will remain unaffected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of the future Brenntag SE will continue to carry the previous ISIN DE000A1DAHH0 and WKN A1DAHH.
For further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag AG
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|869279
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
869279 05-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
