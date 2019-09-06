DGAP-NVR: CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


05.09.2019 / 18:39


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 11 Dec 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:

359421084














Language: English
