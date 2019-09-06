

De Raj Group AG: Fundraising for De Raj Group: EUR50 mn bond issue





ITI Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce that it will raise EUR50 mn for De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1 Vienna Stock Exchange). De Raj Group is attracting funds to finance M&A transactions and organic project acquisitions to support robust revenue growth. In addition to its current exposure into energy equipment services, the company expects to increase revenues from acquiring existing revenue generating assets and execution of new contracts for the construction of energy-saving modules.





The bond placement scheduled for September 2019 will be structured as a private issue with a minimum subscription amount of EUR100 k addressed solely to qualified investors. The coupon with quarterly payment will amount to 8% p.a., maturity date will be September 2022.



Vaidyanathan Nateshan (CEO, De Raj Group AG):



"We expect that ITI Capital-managed bond placement will help us finance M&A opportunities in owning and operating mobile offshore units, managing concessions with water treatment assets and generation of solar energy power plants in Europe, Asia and Africa to help us launch the most profitable projects from the current pipeline to support our growth strategy and improve business prospects."



Pierre Iseux (Managing director, ITI Capital Ltd.)



"ITI Capital"s expertise and network across financial markets will offer DeRaj Group access to a wide range of international investors to ensure a successful bond placement."



About DE RAJ GROUP



De Raj Group provides oil and gas services and renewable energy solutions to companies in Asia and Europe. The company provides various solutions for the monetization of oil and gas fields to national oil companies, oil field owners, and other technology companies. For more information please visit the corporate website:

https://www.thederajgroup.com



De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) had initial listing at the EU-regulated Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO held in February 2018). De Raj Group shares are traded on the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and XETRA since 23 March 2018.



About ITI Capital



The brokerage and investment house for institutional investors and private clients - offering a series of proprietary trading platforms, accessing over 100 markets as well as individual investment opportunities in the financial market and structured fundraising solutions.





Reporting Person:

Vaidyanathan Nateshan, CEO of De Raj Group AG

