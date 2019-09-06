





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.09.2019 / 10:21







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Susanne

Last name(s):

Welsch



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Igor

Last name(s):

Iraeta Munduate

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.10 EUR





3216.00 EUR



20.10 EUR





3216.00 EUR



20.10 EUR





3216.00 EUR



20.10 EUR





3216.00 EUR



20.10 EUR





3216.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.10 EUR





16080.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-03; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



