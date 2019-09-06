DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.09.2019



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Welsch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Igor
Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
20.10 EUR 3216.00 EUR
20.10 EUR 3216.00 EUR
20.10 EUR 3216.00 EUR
20.10 EUR 3216.00 EUR
20.10 EUR 3216.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.10 EUR 16080.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
