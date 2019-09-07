





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.















Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





06.09.2019 / 18:30





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer



2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify)iii:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name



City and country of registered office (if applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

05/09/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

06/09/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

72,440,287

Position of previous notification (if



applicable)

4.91%

0.09%

5.01%









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0059822006



Below 5%



Below 5%





















SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is



exercised/converted.

% of voting rights



































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash



settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD





Cash

Below 5%

Below 5%































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

Below 5%

Below 5%









9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the



applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the



financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment









10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held





11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team





Jana Blumenstein





020 7743 3650







Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

6 September, 2019









Section 9 Attachment



Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC







BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC







BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.







BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC







BlackRock Cayman 1 LP







BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited







BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited







BlackRock Group Limited







BlackRock Finance Europe Limited







BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC







BlackRock Cayman 1 LP







BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited







BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited







BlackRock Group Limited







BlackRock Finance Europe Limited







BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC







BlackRock Cayman 1 LP







BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited







BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited







BlackRock Group Limited







BlackRock Finance Europe Limited







BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited







BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC







BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC







BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.







BlackRock Fund Advisors















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.















BlackRock, Inc.







Trident Merger, LLC







BlackRock Investment Management, LLC















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.







BlackRock Advisors, LLC















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.







BlackRock HK Holdco Limited







BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.







BlackRock Japan Holdings GK







BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.







BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC







BlackRock Cayman 1 LP







BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited







BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited







BlackRock Group Limited







BlackRock Finance Europe Limited







BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC







BlackRock Cayman 1 LP







BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited







BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited







BlackRock Group Limited







BlackRock International Limited















BlackRock, Inc.







BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.







BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.







BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.







BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.







BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC







BlackRock Canada Holdings LP







BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC







BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited









































