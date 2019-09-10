



Secarna Pharmaceuticals enters into oncology research agreement with global top 10 pharmaceutical company





Secarna Pharmaceuticals enters into oncology research agreement with global top 10 pharmaceutical company

Secarna to provide leading industry partner with LNAplus TM based antisense oligonucleotides to support research and development in the field of oncology



First research agreement with large global pharmaceutical company follows several successful collaborations with specialty pharmaceutical and biotech players in 2018



Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 10, 2019 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals ("Secarna"), a new breed of biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, today announced that the Company has entered into an research agreement with a global pharmaceutical company to support research and discovery in the field of oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, the global top 10 pharmaceutical partner will utilize ASOs derived from Secarna"s proprietary LNAplusTM platform in support of anti-cancer therapies the partner is developing and commercializing. Financial terms and the name of the partner were not disclosed. The LNAplusTM platform has been validated through numerous internal projects as well as multiple academic and industry collaborations such as with Firebrand Therapeutics, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, and Met P Pharma.

"This first agreement with a large global pharmaceutical partner is a major milestone for Secarna and a crucial step in paving the path for a new generation of anti-cancer therapeutics," said Jonas Renz, Managing Director and Co-founder of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "The agreement is a further testament to our LNAplusTM approach of developing highly specific, safety-optimized and efficacious antisense oligonucleotide therapies for challenging targets."

About Secarna"s Proprietary Drug Discovery Platform, LNAplusTM

Secarna"s proprietary third-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, LNAplusTM, which encompasses all aspects of drug discovery and pre-clinical development, enables the Company to discover novel antisense-based therapies for challenging or currently undruggable targets.Secarna"s platform and ASOs have previously been validated by numerous in-house projects as well as in several academic and industry collaborations. With over 15 development programs focusing on targets and indications such as immuno-oncology, immunology, antiviral, fibrotic diseases, ophthalmology, neurodegenerative diseases and cardiometabolic diseases, where antisense-based approaches have clear benefits compared to other therapeutic modalities, Secarna is the leading European antisense drug discovery and development company.

About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) company with multiple innovative antisense therapies in various stages of pre-clinical development in the areas of immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, fibrotic diseases (airways, liver, kidney), and anti-viral applications. Secarna"s mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary LNAplusTM antisense oligonucleotide platform to develop highly specific, safe, and efficacious antisense therapies for challenging or currently not druggable targets. www.secarna.com

Contact

Jonas Renz



Managing Director and Co-founder

Jonas.Renz@secarna.com

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG



Am Klopferspitz 19



82152 Planegg/Martinsried



Tel.: +49 (0)89 215 46 375

For media enquiries:

Anne Hennecke



MC Services AG

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



Tel.: +49 (0)211.52 92 52 22