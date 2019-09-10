DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Changes in the Composition of the Management
2019. szeptember 10., kedd, 16:00
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Changes in the Composition of the Management
Frankfurt am Main, 10 September 2019 - Borislav Kostadinov, member of the Management responsible for Credit Risk Management, Environmental Management and Impact Reporting of the ProCredit group, has asked ProCredit General Partner AG as general partner of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding) to terminate his Management Board contract early for personal reasons, with effect from 15 September 2019. ProCredit General Partner AG has complied with this request. Mr Kostadinov will act in an advisory capacity for the company until the end of 2019.
His duties will be assumed by the members of the Management Board, Sandrine Massiani and Dr Gabriel Schor.
Contact:
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|871427
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
871427 10.09.2019
