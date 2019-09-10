



DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous













ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Changes in the Composition of the Management





10.09.2019 / 16:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Changes in the Composition of the Management

Frankfurt am Main, 10 September 2019 - Borislav Kostadinov, member of the Management responsible for Credit Risk Management, Environmental Management and Impact Reporting of the ProCredit group, has asked ProCredit General Partner AG as general partner of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding) to terminate his Management Board contract early for personal reasons, with effect from 15 September 2019. ProCredit General Partner AG has complied with this request. Mr Kostadinov will act in an advisory capacity for the company until the end of 2019.





The Supervisory Board thanks Mr Kostadinov for more than five years of work in the Management Board of the general partner and in the management of ProCredit Holding, and for 18 years of service to the ProCredit group, and wishes him all the best for his future projects, both professionally and personally.

His duties will be assumed by the members of the Management Board, Sandrine Massiani and Dr Gabriel Schor.

Contact:



Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 138,



E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. Further information is available on our website: www.procredit-holding.com.