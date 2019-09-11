DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.09.2019 / 16:22



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
50.20 EUR 50200.00 EUR
49.50 EUR 729333.00 EUR
49.50 EUR 16236.00 EUR
49.50 EUR 79200.00 EUR
49.50 EUR 37570.50 EUR
49.52 EUR 40754.96 EUR
49.54 EUR 31606.52 EUR
49.50 EUR 49896.00 EUR
49.50 EUR 2970.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
49.54 EUR 1037766.98 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
