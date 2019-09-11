





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.09.2019 / 16:22







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Weitz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 AG





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.20 EUR





50200.00 EUR



49.50 EUR





729333.00 EUR



49.50 EUR





16236.00 EUR



49.50 EUR





79200.00 EUR



49.50 EUR





37570.50 EUR



49.52 EUR





40754.96 EUR



49.54 EUR





31606.52 EUR



49.50 EUR





49896.00 EUR



49.50 EUR





2970.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

49.54 EUR





1037766.98 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























11.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



