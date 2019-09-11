DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: forecast for the 2019 financial year raised
2019. szeptember 11., szerda, 17:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to
secunet Security Networks AG: forecast for the 2019 financial year raised
[Essen, 11 September 2019] The Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) is raising its forecast for the 2019 financial year.
Based on the outstanding result in the first half of 2019 and on major projects that can still be executed in the second half of the year, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG is raising its full-year outlook for secunet Group to sales revenues of around 210 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 32 million euros (2018 financial year: sales revenues 163.3 million euros, EBIT 26.9 million euros). In its communication dated 2 May 2019, the company had published an initial forecast increase, envisaging sales revenues of around 190 million euros and EBIT of around 30 million euros. At the time of publication of the 2018 Annual Report in March 2019, the company still anticipated a slight increase in sales revenues and an EBIT margin slightly below the previous year"s level.
secunet Security Networks AG
ISIN: DE0007276503
End of the communication
Patrick Franitza
secunet Security Networks AG
About secunet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|872171
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
872171 11-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
