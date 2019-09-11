

AKASOL AG: AKASOL receives another long-term order from one of the world"s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers





Darmstadt, September 11, 2019 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems, received a large follow-up order from its long-term major customer, one of the world"s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, with a total volume in the high three-digit million-euro range. From 2021 until the end of 2027 the Company will supply the third generation of high energy battery systems for various electric commercial vehicles of the globally operating customer. The total order backlog of AKASOL AG increases to approx. EUR 2 billion by 2027 and safeguards the dynamic growth within the upcoming years. Due to the significant increase of the order backlog resulting from the most recent order for the new system generation, the Company prepares for possible shifts in the execution of existing serial projects and thus is currently conducting a detailed analysis of the short-term targets for 2019.



