TeamViewer sets price range for its IPO





11.09.2019 / 19:21







- TeamViewer shares to be offered within price range of EUR 23.50 to EUR 27.50 per share

- The offer will consist of up to 84,000,000 existing shares from the holdings of the current owner assuming full exercise of the Upsize Option and Greenshoe Option

- Within the price range, gross proceeds between EUR 1.41 billion to EUR 2.31 billion, depending on the final number of shares placed and the issue price

- Free float would amount up to 42% of outstanding share capital, assuming full exercise of the Upsize Option and Greenshoe Option

- Price range implies a total market capitalization of between EUR 4.7 billion and EUR 5.5 billion

- Offer period is expected to begin on September 12, 2019, and is expected to end on September 24, 2019

- First day of trading planned for September 25, 2019



Göppingen, September 11th, 2019 - TeamViewer AG ("TeamViewer"), a leading global connectivity platform, has today published the prospectus defining the terms and conditions for the initial public offering ("IPO") of TeamViewer and planned listing of its shares on the regulated market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The IPO will consist of shares currently held by TeamViewer"s current owner TigerLuxOne S.à r.l. ("Existing Shareholder"), a holding company majority owned by funds advised by global private equity firm Permira. The price range for the shares has been set at EUR 23.50 to EUR 27.50 per share. The first day of trading for TeamViewer shares is expected to be September 25, 2019.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said: "Our IPO process is well on track: We are very excited by the positive feedback we receive on TeamViewer"s unique business profile and growth prospects. In the next two weeks, we are looking forward to meeting investors around the globe to discuss our growth strategy, based on the expansion of use cases, customer segments and global reach."

The offer consists of up to 84,000,000 shares in total. The total offer volume ranges between EUR 1.41 billion and EUR 2.31 billion, depending on the final number of shares placed and the issue price. The price range implies a total market capitalization of between EUR 4.7 billion and EUR 5.5 billion. Depending on the total offer size, the expected free float would range from 30% to 42%.

The offer will comprise three components:

(1) The base offer will consist of 60,000,000 existing ordinary bearer shares with no-par value from the holdings of TeamViewer"s Existing Shareholder ("Base Shares").

(2) Subject to market demand, the Existing Shareholder may, at its discretion and in consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators, additionally place up to 15,000,000 ordinary bearer shares with no-par value ("Upsize Option"). A decision on the exercise of the Upsize Option will be taken on the day of pricing.

(3) Up to 9,000,000 additional existing ordinary bearer shares with no-par value may be offered to cover possible over-allotments, not exceeding 15% of the number of Base Shares ("Greenshoe Option").

All proceeds from the sale of the Base Shares, the sale of the shares subject to the Upsize Option as well as the shares sold pursuant to the Greenshoe Option will be for the benefit of the Existing Shareholder. TeamViewer and the Existing Shareholder have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days following the listing of the company"s shares, which is subject to certain exemptions.

The offer period will commence on September 12, 2019 and is expected to end on September 24, 2019. Offers may be submitted until 12:00 noon (CEST) by private investors (natural persons) and 15:00 (CEST) by institutional investors on the last day of the offer period. Based on the order book, the final offer price per share (the "Offer Price") and the final number of shares to be sold are expected to be determined on or around September 24, 2019. Trading on the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on September 25, 2019.

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) has approved the securities prospectus. The prospectus is available for download from the company"s website: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/0/investor-relations.html

In course of changing its legal structure into a German stock corporation (AG), the company has established a supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat), consisting of six members and chaired by Dr. Abraham (Abe) Peled, Chairman of Synamedia and former CEO and Chairman of NDS Group, who has been Chairman of TeamViewer"s board (Beirat) since 2014.

Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. BofA Merrill Lynch and Barclays have been mandated as Joint Bookrunners. RBC Capital Markets is acting as Co-Lead Manager. Lilja & Co. is acting as the independent adviser to the shareholder and TeamViewer.

About TeamViewer



As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs around 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

Press Contact TeamViewer



Martina Dier



Director, Communications



Phone: +49 (0)7161 60692 410



E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

