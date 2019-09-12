DGAP-AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


12.09.2019 / 15:15


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 27.09.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 27.09.2019
Deutsch: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte
Englisch: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Deutschland
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
