Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG





12.09.2019 / 15:15





Hiermit gibt die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht



Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 27.09.2019

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 27.09.2019

Deutsch: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte

Englisch: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports



























