DGAP-AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2019. szeptember 12., csütörtök, 15:15
Hiermit gibt die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende
Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
872789 12.09.2019
