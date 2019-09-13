The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on September 12, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 06 sep 2019



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

3.434,00

3.433,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Warrant

67.700,00

67.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Convertible bond

826.390,00

826.390,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

71.930,00

71.930,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

703.683,00

703.683,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

67.700,00

67.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Swap

298.025,00

298.025,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

89.000,00

89.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.023,00

6.022,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

327.175,00

327.171,73

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Warrant

30.750,00

30.750,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

586.235,00

586.229,14

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,01 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,26 %

2,75 %

Voting rights

3,01 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,26 %

2,75 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=78034&KeyWords=qiagen