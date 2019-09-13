DGAP-PVR: Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG







Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


13.09.2019 / 10:56


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Schaltbau Holding AG
Street: Hollerithstraße 5
Postal code: 81829
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990099LIMD4VYT3175

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Luxunion S.A.
City of registered office, country: Leudelange, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Luxempart S.A., Monolith N.V., Hans-Jakob Zimmermann, Elrena GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

10 Sep 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 29.38 % 0.00 % 29.38 % 8852190
Previous notification 28.90 % 0.00 % 28.90 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBTL2
2600976 % 29.38 %
Total 2600976 29.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Lusunion S.A. % % %
Foyer Finance S.A. % % %
Luxempart S.A. 29.38 % % 29.38 %
Luxempart Pipe SARL 29.38 % % 29.38 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Luxempart Pipe SARL, a new 100% subsidiary of Luxempart S.A., became party to the acting-in-concert agreement between Luxempart, Monolith, Elrena GmbH and Fam. Zimmermann (see notifications published on 7 Nov 2017). 


Date

12 Sep 2019














13.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




873283  13.09.2019 



