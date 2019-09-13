DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Agreement





RIB Software SE: Conclusion of a Phase-III-contract / Guidance raised with respect to Revenue and operating EBITDA





13-Sep-2019





13. September 2019



RIB Software SE: Conclusion of a Phase-III-contract / Guidance raised with respect to Revenue and operating EBITDA



Stuttgart, Germany, 13 September 2019. RIB Software SE, the world"s leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology for the construction industry, concludes a Phase-III-contract and raises its Guidance regarding Revenue and operating EBITDA.



RIB Software SE has today completed a Phase-III-contract with SWIETELSKY Baugesellschaft m.b.H.. On the basis of this and the business development to date in the 2019 financial year, RIB Software SE has raised its Revenue Guidance from EUR 200 million - EUR 220 million to EUR 210 million - EUR 225 million. At the same time, RIB has raised its operating EBITDA Guidance from EUR 45 million - EUR 50 million to EUR 46 million - EUR 52 million.







