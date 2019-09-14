



DGAP-News: MTU Aero Engines AG





/ Key word(s): Bond













MTU Aero Engines AG: Conversion price for New Convertible Bonds and price for partial repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been set





13.09.2019 / 19:31







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

MTU Aero Engines AG: Conversion price for New Convertible Bonds and price for partial repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been set



Munich, 13 September 2019: MTU Aero Engines AG ("MTU" or the "Company") announces that the reference share price in relation to the new convertible bonds (ISIN DE000A2YPE76) (the "New Convertible Bonds") and the partial repurchase of the outstanding convertible bonds due 2023 (ISIN DE000A2AAQB8) (the "Outstanding Convertible Bonds") has been set at EUR 244.1453 (being the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices of the no-par value ordinary registered shares of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on XETRA on 11, 12 and 13 September 2019).

The initial conversion price of the New Convertible Bonds amounts to EUR 378.4252. This represents a conversion premium of 55% over the reference share price. The New Convertible Bonds are convertible into new and/or existing Ordinary Shares.

The Company has successfully repurchased Outstanding Convertible Bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 275 million. This corresponds to approximately 55% of the outstanding aggregate nominal amount of EUR 500 million. The final purchase price per bond amounts to EUR 200,212.11 plus accrued interest.

HSBC and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Joint Dealer Managers on the invitation to sell.

-END-

Your contacts:



Eckhard Zanger



Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Public Affairs



Tel.: + 49 (0)89 14 89-91 13



Mobile: + 49 (0) 176-1000 6158



Email: Eckhard.Zanger@mtu.de





Markus Wölfle



Director Corporate Communications



Tel.: +49 (0)89 14 89-83 02



Mobile: +49 (0) 151-1741 5084



Email: Markus.Woelfle@mtu.de

IMPORTANT NOTE



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute, contain or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. In connection with this transaction there has not been, nor will there be, any public offering of securities. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the offering of the New Convertible Bonds. The New Convertible Bonds may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction under circumstances which would require the issuer of the New Convertible Bonds to prepare or register any prospectus or offering document relating to the New Convertible Bonds in such jurisdiction.



The distribution of this release and the offer and sale of the New Convertible Bonds in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Any persons reading this release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no offering of securities in the United States. This release and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws and should not be distributed to publications with a general circulation in the United States. The New Convertible Bonds are being offered and sold outside the United States only in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This notice and the Invitation to Sell has not and is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States and the Invitation to Sell cannot be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States. This notice and the Invitation to Sell do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this release is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order and (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute it (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates are only available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.



