Lysando AG appoints Leonhard Stärk and Dr. Karl Liese to Ethical Committee

Newly established Ethical Committee to support Lysando with its mission to introduce Artilysin(R) to the general public



Deployment of Artilysin(R) for the treatment of gonorrhea in developing countries is planned



Liechtenstein, September 16th 2019 - Lysando AG, market leader for antimicrobial proteins based in Liechtenstein, has established an Ethical Committee, composed of two renowned members, who will serve on a voluntary basis, Leonhard Stärk and Dr. Karl Liese. The committee has been tasked to advise and support the Company"s ethnical strategy, specifically with regard to the introduction of Artilysin(R) for general benefit.

Leonhard Stärk, regional manager of the Bavarian Red Cross (BRC) since 2007 and Dr. Karl Liese, Senior Partner for Global Healthcare with McKinsey & Company, have long-time expertise in leading and counseling companies and institutions in the healthcare sector. Driven by their confidence in the innovative company and revolutionary technology, their experience strengthens the Lysando AG team.

The growth of antibiotic resistances is rapid and one of the most urgent problems worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO). More and more disease patterns are evolving. For example, hospital associated infections or sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea. With the development of Artilysin(R)s, a new class of molecules with a physical mode of action was created to supersede the application of antibiotics.

When considering the sexually transmitted disease gonorrhea, it is easy to understand the need for an Ethical Committee. More than 100 million people are estimated to be infected by gonorrhea each year, worldwide. The emergence of resistance against quinolones, azithromycin and cephalosporins is causing concern within the WHO. Most contagions take place in third world countries, and thus the pharma industry does not have a valid business model. Lysando has developed a resistance stable Artilysin(R) to fight gonorrhea, and the Ethical Committee will thereby support Lysando to make this Artilysin(R) accessible to patients in these affected regions. They will additionally hold talks with relevant politicians and foundations.

"Our team is not simply here to run a successful business. We have already achieved this thanks to our licensees, as recently seen with AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH. The drive behind our team is to help people. It is deeply frustrating to read to what extent the infections with resistant germs has increased knowing that we have a prompt solution to the problem in Artilysin(R)s. I understand that Big Pharma cannot undertake such projects, but there must be a way to ensure, that Artilysin(R) reaches the people, who need it most. As our team lacks experience in this area of execution, we looked for help, which we found in our newly formed Ethics Committee", said Markus Graf Matuschka von Greiffenclau, founder and chairman of Lysando AG.

"I understand Lysando"s motivation well. Helping people is the heart of the Red Cross"s philosophy. Solely, Lysando will not be able to confront this global problem, which is why I am proud to support this small, but highly-innovative research company, in addition to my other work obligations. I am thrilled by the opportunity to volunteer my time to Lysando.", commented Leonhard Stärk.

Dr. Karl Liese went on to say: "You do not have to search abroad. In Europe there are also exceptional high-performance and innovative companies. If they then need advice to help others on a pro bono basis, then it goes without saying, I support this cause."

With the common goal to confront the threatening danger of antibiotic resistant bacteria and to solve one of the largest problems facing today"s medical community, Leonhard Stärk and Dr. Karl Liese will henceforward support Lysando AG as their Ethical Committee.



About Lysando AG

Lysando AG with subsidiaries in Regensburg and Bangkok was founded in Liechtenstein in 2009. Lysando AG is focused on the development of its proprietary Artilysin(R) platform to become the world"s leading antimicrobial technology. Artilysin(R) technology has already been successfully established in the fields of medical devices and veterinary medicine. With licensing Artilysin(R) to AiCuris, the technology has now gained a foothold in the field of human pharmaceutics.

The Artilysin(R) technology is effective against all germs classified as particularly dangerous by the WHO. Artilysin(R) is resistance breaking, environmentally friendly and gently to the microbiome. As of today, Lysando AG has granted over a dozen licenses to global companies.



