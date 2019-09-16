DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 40th Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


16.09.2019 / 10:41


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 40th Interim Reporting


In the time period from 9 September 2019 until and including 15 September 2019, a number of 185,926 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
09/09/2019 75,000 93.48576
10/09/2019 75,000 95.47890
11/09/2019 11,926 97.27891
12/09/2019 12,000 96.90947
13/09/2019 12,000 97.05129

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 15 September 2019 amounts to 9,920,638 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 16 September 2019



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
