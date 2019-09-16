DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2019. szeptember 16., hétfő, 10:41
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 15 September 2019 amounts to 9,920,638 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 16 September 2019
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
