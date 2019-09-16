DGAP-Ad-hoc: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast





Mannheim, 16 September 2019 - CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, has, according to preliminary results, generated revenues of EUR 245 (previous year: EUR 201) million in the 2nd quarter of the financial year 2019/20 (1 June - 31 August). Operating profit also increased significantly and reached EUR 28.6 (previous year: EUR 9.6) million with an EBITDA of EUR 39.1 (previous year: EUR 19.4) million. The main reason for the improved results are significantly higher ethanol sales prices compared to the previous year.

For the full financial year 2019/20, CropEnergies continues to expect revenues in a range of EUR 820 to EUR 860 and an operating profit of EUR 50 to EUR 75 million. This corresponds to an EBITDA of EUR 90 to EUR 120 million.

The full report for the 1st half of 2019/20 will be published on 9 October 2019.

CropEnergies AG

Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies" business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German, Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities reduce CO 2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the whole value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.

In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.

The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.

Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.

The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

