MOODY"S AFFFIRMS TLG"S "BAA2" RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE





MOODY"S AFFFIRMS TLG"S "BAA2" RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE

Berlin, 16 September 2019 - Moody"s Investors Service ("Moody"s") has affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4), and have revised their outlook from stable to positive. According to Moody"s, the positive outlook indicates the robust risk profile of TLG, post a potential combination with Aroundtown.

"Outlook was revised to positive from stable, reflecting that a merger would create an entity with a robust risk profile, supported by a scale of around EUR25 billion and greater diversification across geographies and real estate segments. Moreover the potentially combined entity would benefit from increased financial flexibility underpinning company"s growth prospects" says Ana Luz Silva, Moody"s Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for TLG. On Friday, S&P indicated the same and assigned TLG with BBB rating with positive outlook also with a view to a potential combination with Aroundtown.

Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "We are excited to see rating agencies welcoming the potential economic and strategic benefits of a potential combination of our high quality platforms. It reiterates our belief that a merger with Aroundtown to create a larger European commercial real estate market leader geared towards office and hotel properties, operating in strong and attractive markets of Germany and the Netherlands would be able to create meaningful value for our shareholders."





ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30 June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.