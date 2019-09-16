DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

In the period from September 9, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019, a total number of 302,200 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.



The following quantities have been purchased:












































































































Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
09/09/2019 4,135 51.52   BATE
  16,884 51.52   CHIX
  3,633 51.61   TRQX
  34,448 51.39   XETA
09/10/2019 4,113 50.26   BATE
  17,257 49.96   CHIX
  3,631 50.66   TRQX
  35,899 49.93   XETA
09/11/2019 4,274 50.11   BATE
  17,492 49.99   CHIX
  3,728 50.07   TRQX
  35,306 50.00   XETA
09/12/2019 4,514 49.92   BATE
  17,743 50.06   CHIX
  3,868 50.01   TRQX
  34,675 50.02   XETA
09/13/2019 4,211 50.34   BATE
  13,099 50.19   CHIX
  3,778 50.30   TRQX
  39,512 50.18   XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019 therefore amounts to 552,407 shares.



Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.



Munich, September 16, 2019



Scout24 AG



The Management Board
















Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
