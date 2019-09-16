Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 9, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019, a total number of 302,200 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume in number of shares

Weighted average share price

in EUR



Market (MIC Code)

09/09/2019

4,135

51.52



BATE



16,884

51.52



CHIX



3,633

51.61



TRQX



34,448

51.39



XETA

09/10/2019

4,113

50.26



BATE



17,257

49.96



CHIX



3,631

50.66



TRQX



35,899

49.93



XETA

09/11/2019

4,274

50.11



BATE



17,492

49.99



CHIX



3,728

50.07



TRQX



35,306

50.00



XETA

09/12/2019

4,514

49.92



BATE



17,743

50.06



CHIX



3,868

50.01



TRQX



34,675

50.02



XETA

09/13/2019

4,211

50.34



BATE



13,099

50.19



CHIX



3,778

50.30



TRQX



39,512

50.18



XETA



The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019 therefore amounts to 552,407 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 16, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board