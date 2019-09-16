DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. szeptember 16., hétfő, 14:16
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from September 9, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019, a total number of 302,200 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 13, 2019 therefore amounts to 552,407 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.
Munich, September 16, 2019
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 AG
|Bothestr. 11-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
874171 16.09.2019
