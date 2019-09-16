DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting






Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


16.09.2019 / 14:34


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 05 September 2019 until and including 13 September 2019, a number of 117,194 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.



























Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
05.09.2019 18,912 222.7950
06.09.2019 18,999 222.4013
09.09.2019 16,547 225.4647
10.09.2019 15,630 227.6712
11.09.2019 15,533 228.8737
12.09.2019 16,105 228.7264
13.09.2019 15,468 229.8755

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 13 September 2019 amounts to 1,776,792 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 16 September 2019



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management















Language: English
