Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 05 September 2019 until and including 13 September 2019, a number of 117,194 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

05.09.2019

18,912

222.7950

06.09.2019

18,999

222.4013

09.09.2019

16,547

225.4647

10.09.2019

15,630

227.6712

11.09.2019

15,533

228.8737

12.09.2019

16,105

228.7264

13.09.2019

15,468

229.8755



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 13 September 2019 amounts to 1,776,792 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 16 September 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management