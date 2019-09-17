DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Replacement of the Executive Board of Vossloh Group - current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Oliver Schuster, becomes new Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO)
2019. szeptember 16., hétfő, 18:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG has appointed the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Oliver Schuster, as new Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) with effect as of October 1, 2019 and as member of the Executive Board for further five years until February 28, 2025. Mr. Schuster"s responsibility for Vossloh"s finance department remains unaffected. In addition, Mr. Dr. Karl Martin Runge has been appointed to the Executive Board for a three-year term effective October 1, 2019. He will, in particular, be responsible for the departments Sales and Technology. The previous precise allocation of responsibilities in relation to the different divisions to specific members of the Executive Board has been omitted. The Executive Board members manage the operating units jointly. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board members, Mr. Andreas Busemann and Mr. Volker Schenk, have mutually agreed today that their appointments expiring on March 31 and April 30, 2020, respectively, will not be extended and that both Executive Board members will resign from office as of September 30, 2019. Vossloh AG will in future be managed by two Executive Board members. This streamlining of the top management reflects Vossloh"s concentration on its core business rail infrastructure. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Andreas Busemann and Mr. Volker Schenk for their work and contributions to the Vossloh Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|874091
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
874091 16-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]