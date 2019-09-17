

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel





Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Replacement of the Executive Board of Vossloh Group - current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Oliver Schuster, becomes new Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO)





16-Sep-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG has appointed the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Oliver Schuster, as new Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) with effect as of October 1, 2019 and as member of the Executive Board for further five years until February 28, 2025. Mr. Schuster"s responsibility for Vossloh"s finance department remains unaffected. In addition, Mr. Dr. Karl Martin Runge has been appointed to the Executive Board for a three-year term effective October 1, 2019. He will, in particular, be responsible for the departments Sales and Technology. The previous precise allocation of responsibilities in relation to the different divisions to specific members of the Executive Board has been omitted. The Executive Board members manage the operating units jointly. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board members, Mr. Andreas Busemann and Mr. Volker Schenk, have mutually agreed today that their appointments expiring on March 31 and April 30, 2020, respectively, will not be extended and that both Executive Board members will resign from office as of September 30, 2019. Vossloh AG will in future be managed by two Executive Board members. This streamlining of the top management reflects Vossloh"s concentration on its core business rail infrastructure. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Andreas Busemann and Mr. Volker Schenk for their work and contributions to the Vossloh Group.





Contact:



Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft



Investor Relations



Dr. Daniel Gavranovic



Phone: +49-2392-52-609



Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

















16-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



