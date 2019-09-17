DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: Discussions with Respect to Possible Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio
2019. szeptember 16., hétfő, 19:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
ADO Properties S.A.: Discussions with Respect to Possible Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio
Berlin, September 16, 2019. In light of the current corresponding market rumors and in line with ADO Properties S.A."s (the "Company") value creation strategy, the Company confirms that it is in discussions for the proposed sale of approximately 5,800 residential apartment units, together with some related commercial units and parking spaces. In this connection, the Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding outlining the understanding with respect to which current discussions are taking place. Any possible transaction, however, is subject to a number of matters that are yet to be agreed and various approvals that would be necessary, including the entering into of a definitive share purchase agreement.
The Company will report on the possible transaction in accordance with applicable laws.
Contact:
Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|874467
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
874467 16-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]