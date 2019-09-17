DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate





ADO Properties S.A.: Discussions with Respect to Possible Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio

Berlin, September 16, 2019. In light of the current corresponding market rumors and in line with ADO Properties S.A."s (the "Company") value creation strategy, the Company confirms that it is in discussions for the proposed sale of approximately 5,800 residential apartment units, together with some related commercial units and parking spaces. In this connection, the Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding outlining the understanding with respect to which current discussions are taking place. Any possible transaction, however, is subject to a number of matters that are yet to be agreed and various approvals that would be necessary, including the entering into of a definitive share purchase agreement.

The Company will report on the possible transaction in accordance with applicable laws.

