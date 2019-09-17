DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 17/09/2019, 10:56 CET/CEST - First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG







Correction of a release from 17/09/2019, 10:56 CET/CEST - First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


17.09.2019 / 11:14


Correction of a publication dated 17.09.2019



1. Details of issuer


First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.08.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

10.259.396














Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
