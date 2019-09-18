DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





CompuGroup Medical SE: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides share buyback





17-Sep-2019 / 15:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN DE0005437305 (the "Company"), has decided today to make use of the authorization pursuant to Sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG") to repurchase shares of the Company, which was granted by the general meeting of May 15, 2019.

In aggregate, up to 930,825 shares of the Company shall be repurchased, corresponding to a portion of the current nominal share capital of approximately 1.75%, subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR 48,400,000.00 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase). The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes covered by the authorization.

The shares will be acquired through the stock exchange. The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The share buyback will be conducted pursuant to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016. The credit institute will decide independently when to repurchase the shares and, on each occasion, how many shares to acquire, without the Company having any influence over these decisions.

The share buyback will be carried out in the time period from September 18, 2019 until March 31, 2020. The purchase price per share to be paid by the Company must not exceed, or fall short of, the volume-weighted average stock exchange price of the Company"s shares in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or any functionally comparable successor system replacing the Xetra system) on the last five trading days before the day of purchase, by more than 10%.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buyback. The Management Board reserves the right to terminate the share buyback prematurely at any time.

All transactions will be published weekly following their consummation on the website of the Company ( www.cgm.com ) in the Investor Relations section.

For further information, please refer to:

CompuGroup Medical SE



Investor Relations



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz, Germany





Contact person:

Claudia ThoméHead of Investor RelationsCompuGroup Medical SEemail: claudia.thome@cgm.comphone +49 261 8000 7030phone +49 261 8000 6200