Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Rauch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE


b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005437305


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
50.35 EUR 2819.60 EUR
50.40 EUR 30290.40 EUR
50.45 EUR 17455.70 EUR
50.50 EUR 50348.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.4571 EUR 100914.2000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-17; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
