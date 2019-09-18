DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR
2019. szeptember 17., kedd, 19:57
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places Subordinated unsecured and Senior Notes in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR
- EUR 500 million three-year senior unsecured notes
- EUR 500 million perpetual subordinated notes with first reset date in 2024
- Blended interest rate of 1,875% per year
- Establishes long term financing for TLG"s acquisition of the shares of Aroundtown and future growth
Berlin, 17 September 2019 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4), announced today the successful raising of EUR 1 Billion EUR in form of a three-year unsecured notes (EUR 500 million) as well as perpetual subordinated notes (EUR 500 million) with first reset date in 2024. The combined offering has a blended coupon of 1.875% per year (3.375% for the perpetual notes and 0.375% for the unsecured bond).
Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "The dividend yield of 3.3% of the Aroundtown stake and the interest costs of 1.875% provide us with an FFO-accretion from day one."
CONTACT
ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30 June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-Mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|875251
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
875251 17.09.2019
