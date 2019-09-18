





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG















Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





18.09.2019 / 10:31





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Grammer AG

Street:

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

Postal code:

92224

City:

Amberg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900VJD4H4GZ0KGA70



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Bifeng WU

Date of birth: 10 Nov 1962



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Jiye Auto Parts GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Jul 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

12607121

Previous notification

84.23 %

0 %

84.23 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005895403

0

10618681

0 %

84.23 %

Total

10618681

84.23 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Conditional transfer obligation regarding shares in an intermediate parent company of the direct shareholder

n/a

n/a

Physical

10618681

84.23 %







Total

10618681

84.23 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Ms Bifeng WU

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Wing Sing International Co., Ltd.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

JAP Capital Limited

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

JAP Capital Holding GmbH

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %









Ms Bifeng WU

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Ningbo Jiheng Investment Co., Ltd.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Ningbo DZ Jihan Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Ningbo Jiye Investment Co., Ltd.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Jiye Auto Parts (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Jiye Auto Parts GmbH

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %









Ms Bifeng WU

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd. / Wing Sing International Co., Ltd.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %

Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

84.23 %

84.23 %

84.23 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The percentages of voting rights attached to shares and of voting rights through instruments are not aggregated since both refer to the same voting rights in the issuer.





Date

13 Sep 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























18.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



