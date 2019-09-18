DGAP-PVR: Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. szeptember 18., szerda, 10:31







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG







Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


18.09.2019 / 10:31


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Grammer AG
Street: Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
Postal code: 92224
City: Amberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VJD4H4GZ0KGA70

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Bifeng WU
Date of birth: 10 Nov 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Jiye Auto Parts GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Jul 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 % 12607121
Previous notification 84.23 % 0 % 84.23 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005895403 0 10618681 0 % 84.23 %
Total 10618681 84.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conditional transfer obligation regarding shares in an intermediate parent company of the direct shareholder n/a n/a Physical 10618681 84.23 %
      Total 10618681 84.23 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ms Bifeng WU 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Wing Sing International Co., Ltd. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
JAP Capital Limited 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
JAP Capital Holding GmbH 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
 


Ms Bifeng WU 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Ningbo Jiheng Investment Co., Ltd. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Ningbo DZ Jihan Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Ningbo Jiye Investment Co., Ltd. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Jiye Auto Parts (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Jiye Auto Parts GmbH 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
 


Ms Bifeng WU 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd. / Wing Sing International Co., Ltd. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %
Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd. 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The percentages of voting rights attached to shares and of voting rights through instruments are not aggregated since both refer to the same voting rights in the issuer.  


Date

13 Sep 2019














18.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




875573  18.09.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=875573&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum