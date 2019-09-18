DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics portfolio
2019. szeptember 18., szerda, 12:03
Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics portfolio
"We are pleased about the trust Knight Frank Investment Management has put in us. This exposure underlines our expertise in financing complex cross-border pan-European logistics portfolios. And it especially proves our ability to implement technological trends - together with our clients", says Christof Winkelmann, member of Aareal Bank"s Management Board.
Ric Crane, Partner of Knight Frank Investment Management (KFIM): "We are delighted to have worked with Aareal on this complex EUR 400 million sale and leaseback portfolio acquisition on behalf of South Korean investors. KFIM now manages 13 assets for a range of South Korean investors totalling over EUR 1.7 billion".
Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Nico Reinhold
Phone: +49 611 348 3438
nico.reinhold@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|875749
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
875749 18.09.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]