Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.09.2019 / 14:04



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hannes
Last name(s): Reichl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE


b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005437305


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
51.00 EUR 76500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
51.0000 EUR 76500.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
