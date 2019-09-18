DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback





CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Ad Hoc: Public share buyback offer of Centrotec Sustainable AG successfully completed





Brilon, Germany, 18 September 2019 - The voluntary public share buyback offer of Centrotec Sustainable AG (ISIN DE0005407506 / WKN 540750) against payment of an offer price in the amount of EUR 12,60 per no-par value share for a purchase of up to 1.625.645 shares of the Company, published on August 27, 2019 is expected to have been accepted for a number of approximately 2.509.395 shares and therefore over-subscribed.

According to the terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer the over-subscribed shares tendered will be considered proportionally, that is in relation to the total number of shares tendered. The allocation ratio is expected to be approximately 64,78%.

The final result of the public share buyback offer and the exact allocation ratio are expected to be published on 19 September 2019, on the website of the Company (www.centrotec.de under section "Investor Relations - public share buyback") and will subsequently be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe"s only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany

ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750, home stock exchange: Frankfurt/ Main; indices: Prime All Share, Prime Industrial

For further information, contact:

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103