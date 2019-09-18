DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: * FinLab portfolio company Deposit Solutions closes financing round with participation of Deutsche Bank * Deposit Solutions is valued at over EUR 1 billion as part of the transaction
2019. szeptember 18., szerda, 17:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment
- FinLab portfolio company Deposit Solutions closes financing round with participation of Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt/Main, 18/09/2019 - The Hamburg-based FinTech company Deposit Solutions GmbH, a portfolio company of the listed Frankfurt-based company FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), today closed a financing round involving Deutsche Bank. Within this transaction Deposit Solutions will be valued over EUR 1 billion.
In accordance with IFRS accounting standards, the revaluation of FinLabs share in Deposit Solutions resulted in a write-up to the carrying amount of the investment of more than EUR 40 million. After the completion of the financing round, FinLab continues to hold a stake of approx. 7% in Deposit Solutions, which represents a total valuation of more than EUR 70 million in the IFRS balance sheet.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinLab AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
|E-mail:
|investore-relations@finlab.de
|Internet:
|www.finlab.de
|ISIN:
|DE0001218063
|WKN:
|121806
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|875961
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
875961 18-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
