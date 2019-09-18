DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment





FinLab AG: * FinLab portfolio company Deposit Solutions closes financing round with participation of Deutsche Bank * Deposit Solutions is valued at over EUR 1 billion as part of the transaction





18-Sep-2019 / 17:59 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- FinLab portfolio company Deposit Solutions closes financing round with participation of Deutsche Bank





- Deposit Solutions is valued at over EUR 1 billion as part of the transaction





- Revaluation of investment leads to write-up in excess of EUR 40 million in accordance with IFRS accounting standards

Frankfurt/Main, 18/09/2019 - The Hamburg-based FinTech company Deposit Solutions GmbH, a portfolio company of the listed Frankfurt-based company FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), today closed a financing round involving Deutsche Bank. Within this transaction Deposit Solutions will be valued over EUR 1 billion.

In accordance with IFRS accounting standards, the revaluation of FinLabs share in Deposit Solutions resulted in a write-up to the carrying amount of the investment of more than EUR 40 million. After the completion of the financing round, FinLab continues to hold a stake of approx. 7% in Deposit Solutions, which represents a total valuation of more than EUR 70 million in the IFRS balance sheet.



About FinLab AG:



Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.



Press contact:



FinLab AG



investor-relations@finlab.de



www.finlab.de



Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 00