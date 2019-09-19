DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON closes purchase of innogy shares from RWE

2019. szeptember 18., szerda, 22:30







DGAP-News: E.ON SE


/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover






E.ON SE: E.ON closes purchase of innogy shares from RWE


18.09.2019 / 22:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.






 
E.ON closes purchase of innogy shares from RWE
   

 

The 76.8 percent stake in innogy previously held by RWE has now been transferred to E.ON. The purchase of a total of 426,624,685 shares has thus been closed. As planned, E.ON now owns a majority stake in innogy shortly after the EU Commission cleared the transaction.



Until end of next week, E.ON will also close the voluntary public takeover offer to innogy"s minority shareholders. The minority shareholders who tendered their shares to E.ON last year will receive the offer consideration. By the end of the acceptance period on July 25, 2018, a good 9.4 percent of the shareholders had decided to sell their innogy shares to E.ON.



Together with the 3.8 percent innogy shares that E.ON has since acquired on the stock exchange, E.ON then holds 90 percent of all innogy and thus fulfills the requirements for a squeeze-out under the German Transformation Act. As announced at the beginning of September, E.ON intends to acquire the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of innogy SE by way of a merger squeeze-out and thus become the only shareholder of innogy.



E.ON-CEO Johannes Teyssen: "Our goal is a swift and direct integration of innogy into E.ON. The completion of the take-over of innogy is the decisive step in the realignment of our company. As a customer-focused innovation driver, we will soon be able to focus systematically on our core businesses - intelligent power distribution networks and customer solutions. This will benefit our customers in particular, with whom we want to shape the new energy world together. E.ON, together with its customers and partners, will make a significant contribution to climate protection in Europe."



This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.















18.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 876167





 
End of News DGAP News Service




876167  18.09.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=876167&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum