DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Bondholders invited to vote on an amendment of the terms and conditions of the EUR 200,000,000 4.00% bonds due 2022 (ISIN DE000A2G9H97)
2019. szeptember 19., csütörtök, 08:55
The request for voting is now published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) (www.bundesanzeiger.de). The voting period starts on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at 0:00 hrs and ends on Monday, 14 October 2019, at 24:00 hrs. All relevant documents are available on the Company"s website www.consus.ag under "Investors / Creditors" Meeting".
Contact:
Investor Relations
Robert Stierwald
Phone: +49 30 965 357 90 260
investors@consus.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CONSUS Real Estate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 188-189
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
|E-mail:
|info@consus.ag
|Internet:
|www.consus.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA414
|WKN:
|A2DA41
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|876317
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
876317 19.09.2019
