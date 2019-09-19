DGAP-PVR: innogy SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: innogy SE







innogy SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


19.09.2019 / 14:39


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: innogy SE
Street: Opernplatz 1
Postal code: 45128
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990099A8H045CKYJ64

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: E.ON SE
City of registered office, country: Essen , Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

E.ON Verwaltungs SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Sep 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 80.59 % 86.21 % 90.00 % 555555000
Previous notification 3.67 % 86.21 % 89.87 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2AADD2 426624685 21079737 76.79 % 3.79 %
Total 447704422 80.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Acceptance of the public takeover offer

52295078 9.41 %
    Total 52295078 9.41 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Intra-group purchase opportunity


426624685 76.79 %
      Total 426624685 76.79 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
E.ON SE 76.79 % % %
E.ON Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
E.ON Verwaltungs SE 3.79 % 86.21 % 90.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

It is the understanding between E.ON SE and E.ON Verwaltungs SE that the 426624685 innogy shares held by E.ON SE on the day of threshold contact, will be transferred to E.ON Verwaltungs SE at short notice. Therefore this intra-group acquisition opportunity is disclosed as an instrument within the meaning of § 38(1) no. 2 of the WpHG. 


Date

18 Sep 2019














Language: English
Company: innogy SE

Opernplatz 1

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.innogy.com





 
