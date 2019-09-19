





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: innogy SE















innogy SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





19.09.2019 / 14:39





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

innogy SE

Street:

Opernplatz 1

Postal code:

45128

City:

Essen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

52990099A8H045CKYJ64



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: E.ON SE

City of registered office, country: Essen , Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

E.ON Verwaltungs SE





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Sep 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

80.59 %

86.21 %

90.00 %

555555000

Previous notification

3.67 %

86.21 %

89.87 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2AADD2

426624685

21079737

76.79 %

3.79 %

Total

447704422

80.59 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Acceptance of the public takeover offer





52295078

9.41 %





Total

52295078

9.41 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Intra-group purchase opportunity







426624685

76.79 %







Total

426624685

76.79 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

E.ON SE

76.79 %

%

%

E.ON Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

E.ON Verwaltungs SE

3.79 %

86.21 %

90.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

It is the understanding between E.ON SE and E.ON Verwaltungs SE that the 426624685 innogy shares held by E.ON SE on the day of threshold contact, will be transferred to E.ON Verwaltungs SE at short notice. Therefore this intra-group acquisition opportunity is disclosed as an instrument within the meaning of § 38(1) no. 2 of the WpHG.





Date

18 Sep 2019



