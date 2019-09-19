





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.09.2019 / 15:52







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.30 EUR





1948.20 EUR



57.30 EUR





1890.90 EUR



57.25 EUR





2061.00 EUR



57.35 EUR





2982.20 EUR



57.35 EUR





1089.65 EUR



57.40 EUR





2009.00 EUR



57.40 EUR





1894.20 EUR



57.40 EUR





1722.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.3425 EUR





15597.15 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-17; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



