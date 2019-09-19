





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.09.2019 / 16:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.40 EUR





1951.60 EUR



57.35 EUR





2007.25 EUR



57.40 EUR





2066.40 EUR



57.40 EUR





2009.00 EUR



57.40 EUR





1951.60 EUR



57.40 EUR





1951.60 EUR



57.35 EUR





1949.90 EUR



57.40 EUR





2009.00 EUR



57.40 EUR





1951.60 EUR



57.60 EUR





4089.60 EUR



57.65 EUR





2190.70 EUR



57.70 EUR





1154.00 EUR



57.70 EUR





807.80 EUR



57.70 EUR





1211.70 EUR



57.65 EUR





2017.75 EUR



57.70 EUR





2077.20 EUR



57.75 EUR





3060.75 EUR



57.70 EUR





346.20 EUR



57.70 EUR





5712.30 EUR



57.65 EUR





2017.75 EUR



57.65 EUR





3977.85 EUR



57.70 EUR





4039.00 EUR



57.65 EUR





1383.60 EUR



57.65 EUR





6226.20 EUR



57.60 EUR





3801.60 EUR



57.60 EUR





1900.80 EUR



57.60 EUR





1958.40 EUR



57.65 EUR





5765.00 EUR



57.65 EUR





5880.30 EUR



57.65 EUR





2017.75 EUR



57.65 EUR





2017.75 EUR



57.60 EUR





4089.60 EUR



57.60 EUR





2016.00 EUR



57.55 EUR





2589.75 EUR



57.55 EUR





1266.10 EUR



57.55 EUR





1899.15 EUR



57.55 EUR





1956.70 EUR



57.55 EUR





1956.70 EUR



57.55 EUR





1208.55 EUR



57.55 EUR





2704.85 EUR



57.55 EUR





230.20 EUR



57.55 EUR





2014.25 EUR



57.55 EUR





5812.55 EUR



57.50 EUR





3910.00 EUR



57.50 EUR





57.50 EUR



57.50 EUR





2012.50 EUR



57.55 EUR





6100.30 EUR



57.50 EUR





87745.00 EUR



57.55 EUR





15193.20 EUR



57.60 EUR





16358.40 EUR



57.60 EUR





46080.00 EUR



57.60 EUR





1497.60 EUR



57.60 EUR





1497.60 EUR



57.60 EUR





2304.00 EUR



57.60 EUR





3859.20 EUR



57.60 EUR





10598.40 EUR



57.60 EUR





8236.80 EUR



57.60 EUR





864.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.5631 EUR





315560.85 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-18; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



