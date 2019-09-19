DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.09.2019 / 16:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
57.40 EUR 1951.60 EUR
57.35 EUR 2007.25 EUR
57.40 EUR 2066.40 EUR
57.40 EUR 2009.00 EUR
57.40 EUR 1951.60 EUR
57.40 EUR 1951.60 EUR
57.35 EUR 1949.90 EUR
57.40 EUR 2009.00 EUR
57.40 EUR 1951.60 EUR
57.60 EUR 4089.60 EUR
57.65 EUR 2190.70 EUR
57.70 EUR 1154.00 EUR
57.70 EUR 807.80 EUR
57.70 EUR 1211.70 EUR
57.65 EUR 2017.75 EUR
57.70 EUR 2077.20 EUR
57.75 EUR 3060.75 EUR
57.70 EUR 346.20 EUR
57.70 EUR 5712.30 EUR
57.65 EUR 2017.75 EUR
57.65 EUR 3977.85 EUR
57.70 EUR 4039.00 EUR
57.65 EUR 1383.60 EUR
57.65 EUR 6226.20 EUR
57.60 EUR 3801.60 EUR
57.60 EUR 1900.80 EUR
57.60 EUR 1958.40 EUR
57.65 EUR 5765.00 EUR
57.65 EUR 5880.30 EUR
57.65 EUR 2017.75 EUR
57.65 EUR 2017.75 EUR
57.60 EUR 4089.60 EUR
57.60 EUR 2016.00 EUR
57.55 EUR 2589.75 EUR
57.55 EUR 1266.10 EUR
57.55 EUR 1899.15 EUR
57.55 EUR 1956.70 EUR
57.55 EUR 1956.70 EUR
57.55 EUR 1208.55 EUR
57.55 EUR 2704.85 EUR
57.55 EUR 230.20 EUR
57.55 EUR 2014.25 EUR
57.55 EUR 5812.55 EUR
57.50 EUR 3910.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 57.50 EUR
57.50 EUR 2012.50 EUR
57.55 EUR 6100.30 EUR
57.50 EUR 87745.00 EUR
57.55 EUR 15193.20 EUR
57.60 EUR 16358.40 EUR
57.60 EUR 46080.00 EUR
57.60 EUR 1497.60 EUR
57.60 EUR 1497.60 EUR
57.60 EUR 2304.00 EUR
57.60 EUR 3859.20 EUR
57.60 EUR 10598.40 EUR
57.60 EUR 8236.80 EUR
57.60 EUR 864.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
57.5631 EUR 315560.85 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
