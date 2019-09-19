DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: alstria has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 400 million to refinance its debt maturities 2020 and 2021
2019. szeptember 19., csütörtök, 17:40
- alstria office REIT-AG has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 400 million at a fixed coupon of 0.5%[1]
- Proceeds will be used to refinance the existing debt maturing in 2020 and 2021
- Maturity of 6 years further improves alstria"s balance sheet quality
- Lower cost of debt will increase FFO by around EUR 5 million p.a.
Hamburg, September 19, 2019 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria"), announces the successful placement of an unsecured, fixed-rated corporate bond.
The corporate bond maturing in 2025 with a total nominal amount of EUR 400 million will bear a fixed coupon of 0.5%[1]. The proceeds from the bond will be used to replace an existing bond maturing on March 24, 2021 (outstanding volume: EUR 326.8 million; coupon 2.25%) and a Schuldschein maturing on May 6, 2020 (outstanding volume: EUR 37.0 million, margin 1.6%) as well as for general corporate purposes.
The bond received a preliminary BBB rating from Standard & Poor"s (S&P) and will be issued on September 26, 2019. The long-term corporate rating assigned to alstria on September 2, 2019 by S&P is BBB (positive outlook). The bond will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The identification numbers are: WKN: A2YPFE, ISIN: XS2053346297, Common Code: 205334629.
The new debt structure will reduce alstria"s financing costs by around EUR 5 million per annum.
Following its approval by the financial supervisory authority in Luxembourg (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - CSSF) the securities prospectus will be available on alstria"s website www.alstria.com under the section Investors - Bonds.
BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit were acting as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.
"alstria is reaping the benefit of the work which has been done in strengthening its balance sheet", said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. "Our stated intention is to keep our LTV at its current level and in any case below the 35% level and use our balance sheet strength to capitalize on future opportunities if and when they will arise."
Contact IR/PR: More information on:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|876847
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
876847 19.09.2019
