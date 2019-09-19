



DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG





/ Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt













alstria office REIT-AG: alstria has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 400 million to refinance its debt maturities 2020 and 2021





19.09.2019 / 17:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press release



alstria has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 400 million to refinance its debt maturities 2020 and 2021

- alstria office REIT-AG has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 400 million at a fixed coupon of 0.5%[1]

- Proceeds will be used to refinance the existing debt maturing in 2020 and 2021

- Maturity of 6 years further improves alstria"s balance sheet quality

- Lower cost of debt will increase FFO by around EUR 5 million p.a.

Hamburg, September 19, 2019 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria"), announces the successful placement of an unsecured, fixed-rated corporate bond.

The corporate bond maturing in 2025 with a total nominal amount of EUR 400 million will bear a fixed coupon of 0.5%[1]. The proceeds from the bond will be used to replace an existing bond maturing on March 24, 2021 (outstanding volume: EUR 326.8 million; coupon 2.25%) and a Schuldschein maturing on May 6, 2020 (outstanding volume: EUR 37.0 million, margin 1.6%) as well as for general corporate purposes.

The bond received a preliminary BBB rating from Standard & Poor"s (S&P) and will be issued on September 26, 2019. The long-term corporate rating assigned to alstria on September 2, 2019 by S&P is BBB (positive outlook). The bond will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The identification numbers are: WKN: A2YPFE, ISIN: XS2053346297, Common Code: 205334629.

The new debt structure will reduce alstria"s financing costs by around EUR 5 million per annum.

Following its approval by the financial supervisory authority in Luxembourg (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - CSSF) the securities prospectus will be available on alstria"s website www.alstria.com under the section Investors - Bonds.

BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit were acting as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

"alstria is reaping the benefit of the work which has been done in strengthening its balance sheet", said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. "Our stated intention is to keep our LTV at its current level and in any case below the 35% level and use our balance sheet strength to capitalize on future opportunities if and when they will arise."



[1] Re-offer price of 98.724% / MS+105bps / Re-offer yield of 0.718%

Contact IR/PR: More information on:



Ralf Dibbern



Steinstr. 7



20095 Hamburg, Germany



Tel: +49 (0) 40 226 341 329



Email: rdibbern@alstria.de



About alstria:



alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 116 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.2 billion.



Disclaimer:



This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria"s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.