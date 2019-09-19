DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to terminate investment agreement with joint venture partner Roger Liujie in China
2019. szeptember 19., csütörtök, 17:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to terminate investment agreement with joint venture partner Roger Liujie in China
Dusseldorf, 19 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE has decided to terminate the investment agreement with joint venture partner Roger Liujie in China. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board is considering to take legal action against Roger Liujie up to the extent of a complete reversal of the transaction based on the investment agreement dated February 2018. As a result, the acquisition of the majority stake in the Chinese engineering company Shanghai Cisens Automation Co, Ltd. would be retransferred. In February 2018, the business operations of Shanghai Cisens Automation Co., Ltd. were transferred in the form of an asset deal to a new company, MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., in which the MAX Group holds 51% and the founder and CEO Roger Li Liujie holds 49% of the shares.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|876845
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
876845 19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]