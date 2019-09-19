

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to terminate investment agreement with joint venture partner Roger Liujie in China





19-Sep-2019 / 17:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))



MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to terminate investment agreement with joint venture partner Roger Liujie in China



Dusseldorf, 19 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE has decided to terminate the investment agreement with joint venture partner Roger Liujie in China. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board is considering to take legal action against Roger Liujie up to the extent of a complete reversal of the transaction based on the investment agreement dated February 2018. As a result, the acquisition of the majority stake in the Chinese engineering company Shanghai Cisens Automation Co, Ltd. would be retransferred. In February 2018, the business operations of Shanghai Cisens Automation Co., Ltd. were transferred in the form of an asset deal to a new company, MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., in which the MAX Group holds 51% and the founder and CEO Roger Li Liujie holds 49% of the shares.



Contact:



Katja Redweik



Head of Corporate Development/IR



MAX Automation SE



Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144

katja.redweik@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives:



Susan Hoffmeister



Marco Cabras

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30



Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22

sh@crossalliance.de



marco.cabras@newskontor.de















19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



