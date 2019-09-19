

MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica





19-Sep-2019 / 18:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))



MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica



Dusseldorf, 19 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE decided to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica. The closure is necessary since the selling process initiated in September 2018 cannot be concluded with an economically reasonable result. The market environment of the company, which specializes in assembly systems for the automotive industry, has once more deteriorated significantly in recent months and negatively impacted order intake so that it is expected that the company"s order situation will not recover over the next 2-3 years either.



