DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica
2019. szeptember 19., csütörtök, 18:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica
Dusseldorf, 19 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE decided to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica. The closure is necessary since the selling process initiated in September 2018 cannot be concluded with an economically reasonable result. The market environment of the company, which specializes in assembly systems for the automotive industry, has once more deteriorated significantly in recent months and negatively impacted order intake so that it is expected that the company"s order situation will not recover over the next 2-3 years either.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|876867
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
876867 19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
