DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica

19-Sep-2019 / 18:35 CET/CEST


Dusseldorf, 19 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE decided to close IWM Automation GmbH in Porta Westfalica. The closure is necessary since the selling process initiated in September 2018 cannot be concluded with an economically reasonable result. The market environment of the company, which specializes in assembly systems for the automotive industry, has once more deteriorated significantly in recent months and negatively impacted order intake so that it is expected that the company"s order situation will not recover over the next 2-3 years either.



Contact:

Katja Redweik

Head of Corporate Development/IR

MAX Automation SE

Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:















Susan Hoffmeister   Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH   newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30   Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de   marco.cabras@newskontor.de







Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 876867





 
