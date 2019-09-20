DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO forecasts EBITDA of EUR 65 million for the 2019/2020 financial year.
2019. szeptember 20., péntek, 14:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VERBIO forecasts EBITDA of EUR 65 million for the 2019/2020 financial year.
The Group intends to further invest in capacity expansion and internationalisation in the current financial year. This will be financed from the Group"s own funds accumulated in prior periods as well as current operating cash flow. As a result, the Management Board expects a low balance of net debt at the end of the financial year 2019/2020.
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner"s Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Olaf Tröber
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-251
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
Important notice
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|877385
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
877385 20-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
