DGAP-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. szeptember 20., péntek, 15:09
On September 20, 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft informed us about the following:
On behalf of both companies, we hereby inform according to sec. 43 para. 1 sent. 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - "WpHG") as follows:
1. The acquisition of the voting rights took place in course of the closing of the transaction between RWE and E.ON SE announced on 12 March 2018, and the related trade of business activities between the two companies. As part of the transaction, RWE received 16,67% of shares in E.ON SE as transaction currency in exchange for shares in innogy SE. Apart from that, the acquisition of the voting rights is not intended to achieve strategic goals or trading profits. Rather, RWE considers its participation in E.ON SE a financial investment and reserves itself to sell parts of the investment, taking into account the relevant restrictions in the investor agreement concluded between RWE and E.ON SE.
2. RWE does not intend to acquire further voting rights in E.ON SE within the next twelve months.
3. It is intended that RWE"s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz, will be appointed to the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE. Apart from this, RWE does not intend to exert any further influence on the composition of E.ON SE"s Management Board and/or Supervisory Board.
4. A material change in E.ON SE"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the equity/debt ratio and the dividend policy, is not intended by RWE.
Regarding the acquisition of the voting rights by GBV, we further disclose according to sec. 43 para 1 sent. 4 WpHG that financing the acquisition through equity or debt was not necessary. The shares in E.ON SE have been provided as transaction currency in return for the transfer of shares in innogy SE."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
877273 20.09.2019
