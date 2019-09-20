DGAP-AFR: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. szeptember 20., péntek, 16:30







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.09.2019 / 16:30


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd. hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: September 23, 2019
English: http://www.eurodm.info/cgi-bin/show.ssp?companyName=eurodm&language=English&id=5000














20.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.

11-12 Esplanade

JE48PH St. Helier

Jersey





 
End of News DGAP News Service




877477  20.09.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877477&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum