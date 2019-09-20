DGAP-AFR: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd. bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 23.09.2019
Englisch: http://www.eurodm.info/cgi-bin/show.ssp?companyName=eurodm&language=English&id=5000














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.

11-12 Esplanade

JE48PH St. Helier

Jersey





 
