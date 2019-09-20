





Hiermit gibt die Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd. bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)



Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 23.09.2019

Englisch: http://www.eurodm.info/cgi-bin/show.ssp?companyName=eurodm&language=English&id=5000



























