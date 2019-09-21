DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning





DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ expects its earnings to be adversely affected by a major supplier"s insolvency





20-Sep-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cologne, September 20, 2019 - DEUTZ AG is expecting that the insolvency of a major supplier will have an adverse financial impact, the overall effect of which will be that DEUTZ AG can no longer achieve its previous forecast of at least 5.0 percent for the EBIT margin before exceptional items in the current financial year.

Because of the anticipated adverse financial impact, the EBIT margin before exceptional items is now predicted to be in the range of 4 to 5 percent in 2019. DEUTZ AG assumes that supply will be maintained despite the insolvency. Despite the weakening economic conditions, the Company confirms its revenue forecast for 2019 of more than EUR1.8 billion.





Contact:

Leslie Isabelle IltgenCommunications & Investor RelationsSenior Vice PresidentTel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@deutz.com