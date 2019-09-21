DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ expects its earnings to be adversely affected by a major supplier"s insolvency

2019. szeptember 20., péntek, 18:57





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning


DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ expects its earnings to be adversely affected by a major supplier"s insolvency


20-Sep-2019 / 18:57 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cologne, September 20, 2019 - DEUTZ AG is expecting that the insolvency of a major supplier will have an adverse financial impact, the overall effect of which will be that DEUTZ AG can no longer achieve its previous forecast of at least 5.0 percent for the EBIT margin before exceptional items in the current financial year.



Because of the anticipated adverse financial impact, the EBIT margin before exceptional items is now predicted to be in the range of 4 to 5 percent in 2019. DEUTZ AG assumes that supply will be maintained despite the insolvency. Despite the weakening economic conditions, the Company confirms its revenue forecast for 2019 of more than EUR1.8 billion.





Contact:


Leslie Isabelle Iltgen

Communications & Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00

Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00

E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@deutz.com







20-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 877513





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



877513  20-Sep-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877513&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum