23.09.2019 / 15:17


CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement



Koblenz, September 23, 2019



In the period from September 18, 2019, up to and including September 20, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 46,652 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of September 17, 2019, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on September 18, 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 18, 2019, up to and including September 20, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



























Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price
(EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
September 18, 2019 23,415 52.0516
September 19, 2019 10,000 53.4988
September 20, 2019 13,237 54.6374
     
     
     
In total: 46,652 53.0955

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since September 18, 2019, up to and including September 20, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 46,652 no-par value shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.



The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).



Koblenz, September 23, 2019



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE

Investor Relations

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz, Germany

T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
