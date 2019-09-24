DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. szeptember 23., hétfő, 15:53
United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 916,429 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.
The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, September 23, 2019
United Internet AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
878315 23.09.2019
