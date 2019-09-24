DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Current weak market environment: K+S reduces potash production

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Current weak market environment: K+S reduces potash production


K+S is responding to the current weak demand for potash by reducing fertilizer production for potassium chloride by up to 300 thousand tonnes by the end of 2019.


The effect of the production adjustment on EBITDA is expected to be in the amount of up to 80 million euros.


On November 14, the company will publish its Q3 results. K+S will then substantiate the range of earnings for the full year 2019.




