DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results





K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Current weak market environment: K+S reduces potash production





23-Sep-2019 / 16:39 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







K+S is responding to the current weak demand for potash by reducing fertilizer production for potassium chloride by up to 300 thousand tonnes by the end of 2019.





The effect of the production adjustment on EBITDA is expected to be in the amount of up to 80 million euros.





On November 14, the company will publish its Q3 results. K+S will then substantiate the range of earnings for the full year 2019.









Contact:



Lutz Grüten



Head of Investor Relations



Phone: +49 561 9301-1100



investor-relations@k-plus-s.com





23-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

