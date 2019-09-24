DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Current weak market environment: K+S reduces potash production
2019. szeptember 23., hétfő, 16:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
K+S is responding to the current weak demand for potash by reducing fertilizer production for potassium chloride by up to 300 thousand tonnes by the end of 2019.
The effect of the production adjustment on EBITDA is expected to be in the amount of up to 80 million euros.
On November 14, the company will publish its Q3 results. K+S will then substantiate the range of earnings for the full year 2019.
Contact:
Lutz Grüten
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 561 9301-1100
investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 561 9301 0
|Fax:
|+49 561 9301 2425
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KSAG888
|WKN:
|KSAG88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|878193
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
878193 23-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
